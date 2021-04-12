Creeper vocalist Will Gould announces new EP with side-project Salem

Salem – the side project of Creeper vocalist Will Gould – have announced details of a new EP and shared a new song.

‘Draculads’ is the first preview of upcoming EP ‘Salem II’, set for release on May 7. The track comes complete with its own video.

“‘DRACULADS’ is the sound of two lovers kissing in a bar fight,” Gould said of the new song. “It is an over the top love song literally about falling in love with a vampire.

Describing the accompanying video as “a period piece and tells the story of two punk rock kids dating in England, in 1985,” he added: “It was filmed in one single day and shot at many historic musical landmarks in Manchester.

“For the two indoor scenes I built sets in my apartment, at one point transforming my own bedroom into the home of one of our characters. It is chaotic and romantic, destructive and dramatic just as the song it was shot for.”

Speaking to NME about his new side-project last year, Gould described Salem’s output as “spooky, silly, romantic punk rock songs.”

Of the band’s next steps, he said: “There are so many possibilities for what comes next. We’ve been doing bits over lockdown and it’s becoming this punk and soul thing. It’s going to progress because I can’t sit still.

“There’s no way I’ll be in a band that makes the same record again, because I’m incapable of doing that. It’ll progress but in a different way to what I’ve been doing with Creeper and I’m excited about that. I just want to create more.”

Creeper released second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ last year, which NME called “a brave, ambitious and nuanced album that looks to lead the band’s fans down the rabbit hole on a new, macabre adventure.”