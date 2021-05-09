Creeper vocalist Will Gould’s side project Salem announces headline tour

Creeper vocalist Will Gould’s side project Salem have announced a handful of UK tour dates, scheduled for October.

The tour will celebrate the arrival of Salem’s latest EP, ‘Salem II’, which was released last Friday (May 7). Their Join The Church tour will see them head to 19 stops over the course of the month.

The shows will be supported by James And The Cold Gun. Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website.

Advertisement

our 'Join The Church' october headline tour with support from James And The Cold Gun is on sale now 🦇💕 tickets and full list of dates are available here https://www.churchofsalem.com/ Posted by Salem on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Creeper also intend to tour the UK in December to celebrate the release of their second album, ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’. NME gave the record four stars upon its release in July last year, labelling it as “a brave, ambitious and nuanced album that looks to lead the band’s fans down the rabbit hole on a new, macabre adventure”.

Salem’s UK tour dates:

OCTOBER

Sunday 10 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Tuesday 12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Wednesday 13 – Birmingham, The Asylum

Thursday 14 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Friday 15 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

Saturday 16 – Swindon, The Victoria Inn

Sunday 17 – Frome, Cheese and Grain

Monday 18 – Bristol, Exchange

Tuesday 19 – Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 21 – Leeds, The Key Club

Friday 22 – Huddersfield, The Parish

Sunday 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Think Tank Underground

Monday 25 – Glasgow, Stereo

Tuesday 26 – Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

Wednesday 27 – Manchester, The Deaf Institute

Thursday 28 – Guildford, The Boileroom

Friday 29 – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Saturday 30 – London, Dome, Tufnell Park

Sunday 31 – Southampton, The Joiners