Creeper vocalist Will Gould’s side project Salem announces headline tour

Creeper vocalist Will Gould’s side project Salem have announced a handful of UK tour dates, scheduled for October.
The tour will celebrate the arrival of Salem’s latest EP, ‘Salem II’, which was released last Friday (May 7). Their Join The Church tour will see them head to 19 stops over the course of the month.
The shows will be supported by James And The Cold Gun. Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website.
Creeper also intend to tour the UK in December to celebrate the release of their second album, ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’. NME gave the record four stars upon its release in July last year, labelling it as “a brave, ambitious and nuanced album that looks to lead the band’s fans down the rabbit hole on a new, macabre adventure”.
Salem’s UK tour dates:
OCTOBER
Sunday 10 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
Tuesday 12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
Wednesday 13 – Birmingham, The Asylum
Thursday 14 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Friday 15 – Oxford, The Bullingdon
Saturday 16 – Swindon, The Victoria Inn
Sunday 17 – Frome, Cheese and Grain
Monday 18 – Bristol, Exchange
Tuesday 19 – Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 21 – Leeds, The Key Club
Friday 22 – Huddersfield, The Parish
Sunday 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Think Tank Underground
Monday 25 – Glasgow, Stereo
Tuesday 26 – Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda
Wednesday 27 – Manchester, The Deaf Institute
Thursday 28 – Guildford, The Boileroom
Friday 29 – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
Saturday 30 – London, Dome, Tufnell Park
Sunday 31 – Southampton, The Joiners