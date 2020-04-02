Cristina, ZE Records and ‘Things Fall Apart’ singer, dies at 61

New wave singer Cristina, famous for her work on New York label ZE Records, has died at age 61. The singer reportedly passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Label co-founder Michael Esteban confirmed the news earlier today (April 2) in a brief Facebook post on his personal account. Esteban appeared to tacitly confirm the cause of death as COVID-19, through his sharing of a Guardian obituary citing it as the cause of death. Cristina’s close friends also cited her cause of death as COVID-19 complications in their respective tribute posts.

Cristina was best known for her new wave singles that were popular in the 1980s New York dance scene. The artist was born Cristina Monet-Palaci in 1959 to a French psychoanalyst and an American illustrator-novelist-playwright. She grew up between the US, England, Italy and France, studying drama at the Central School in the latter.

Monet-Palaci moved to Harvard University in the US, where she met Michael Zilkha, the other co-founder of ZE Records. The pair later married, and Monet-Palaci sang on the label’s first release in 1978, ‘Disco Clone’.

Monet-Palaci went on to release hits co-written with Zilkha, including ‘Things Fall Apart’, and a cover of Peggy Lee’s ‘Is That All There Is’. In 1990, the couple divorced and Monet-Palaci went on to write music essays, harkening back to an earlier job she held at The Village Voice. In her later years, she battled a “MS-like ailment”, and hoped to record and release another album.