Cro-Mags singer John Joseph sent ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ shirt directly to Patty Jenkins

Cro-Mags singer John Joseph has revealed that he sent the t-shirt that appears in Wonder Woman 1984 to director Patty Jenkins directly.

Fans of the New York hardcore band had disputed the accuracy of the t-shirt, which features artwork from the band’s 1986 album ‘The Age Of Quarrell’, since the DC film’s release.

As many fans pointed out, ‘The Age Of Quarrell’ came out two years after the new Wonder Woman film was set, but in a new post on Instagram, Joseph has explained that it is indeed chronologically accurate.

“Had about twenty people tell me about this,” his message began. “Patty Jenkins Director/Writer (Monster – Wonder Woman etc.) is a good friend since the 80’s – she asked me to send her a Cro-Mag shirt for the new Wonder Woman 1984 released today.

“I sent her this ‘Age of Quarrel’ tee-shirt. The original album (black cassette) was recorded in 1984. Me and Parris (guitarist) paid for the recording. His father owned a pressing plant in Nashville and pressed up the tapes.”

Later in the post, Joseph also revealed that he got Jenkins her first ever directing gig. “I got Patty her first directing gig. It was for the band Leeway – Three Wishes video,” he explained. “She went to film school in NYC but grew up in DC – is a huge [Bad Brains] fan too!”

In a four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984, NME said: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”

It was revealed this week that a third Wonder Woman film has been confirmed and will be fast-tracked by Warner Bros. The movie has so far earned $85million (£62.7million) globally, with nearly half of all HBO Max subscribers watching it on the day of release.

Because of WW1984’s success, Warner Bros Chairman Toby Emerrich said the studio has now begun fast-tracking the development of Wonder Woman 3. Emerrich also confirmed star Gal Gadot and director and writer Patty Jenkins would return for the next movie.