Crosby, Stills & Nash’s music returns to Spotify

The music of Crosby, Stills and Nash is back on Spotify after the musicians initially removed all of their music earlier this year in solidarity with Neil Young.

Back in February, Crosby, Stills & Nash joined a growing number of acts who demanded that their music be removed from Spotify amid the COVID controversy involving Joe Rogan.

Members of the disbanded folk supergroup, which when joined by Neil Young were known as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, supported Young who in January said that he wanted all his music pulled from the streaming platform.

Young took aim at controversial podcaster Joe Rogan – a prominent skeptic of the COVID vaccine who has a $100million exclusivity contract with Spotify – pointing out the widespread misinformation shared through his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In February, Crosby, Stills and Nash said: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Others who sided with Young and removed their content from the platform included Joni Mitchell, Janis Joplin, Stewart Lee and cult alternative rockers Failure.

Now, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s music is back on the streaming platform.

In response to someone on Twitter who asked Crosby why their music had returned, he replied: “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Crosby, Stills and Nash for comment.

Young’s music is still unavailable on Spotify, as is Joni Mitchell’s.

Rogan responded to the backlash at the time, addressing in a video “some of the controversy that’s been going on over the past few days”.

He told fans: “I don’t always get it right. I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.

Admitting that it is a “strange responsibility to have this many views and listeners,” he promised “to do my best in the future to balance things out.”

Of Young and Mitchell’s departure from Spotify, Rogan added: “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan, I’ve always have been a Neil Young fan.”

Spotify later announced in a statement that it would add content advisories to all relevant podcast episodes.