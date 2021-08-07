Crowd goes wild for Yungblud as he kicks off UK tour

Yungblud kicked off his UK tour at Rock City in Nottingham last night (August 6) – you can see footage from the show below.

The gig was the first of the singer’s (real name Dominic Harrison) ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which was rescheduled earlier this year, and comes two weeks after the UK dropped all its coronavirus restrictions.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon to share some footage of a mass mosh pit from the first of his two nights at Rock City, an excited Yungblud wrote: “we’re fookin back!!!”

More footage from the gig, which had COVID entry requirements in place, has surfaced on YouTube. See some of the clips and the show’s setlist below.

‘Occupy The UK’ setlist – Rock City, Nottingham, August 6, 2021

‘Strawberry Lipstick’

‘Parents’

‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’

‘Anarchist’

‘mars’

‘Weird!’

‘Fleabag’

‘Loner’

‘Ice Cream Man’

‘Casual Sabotage’

‘love song’

‘I Think I’m OKAY’ (Machine Gun Kelly cover)

‘god save me, but don’t drown me out’

‘the freak show’

Encore:

‘Machine Gun (F**k the NRA)’

The singer will head out on another tour, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, later this year, beginning in Brighton at the end of September.

See Yungblud’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

‘OCCUPY THE UK’ TOUR

AUGUST 2021

7 – Nottingham, Rock City

9 – London, Kentish Town Forum

10 – London, Kentish Town Forum

12 – London, Kentish Town Forum

13 – London, Kentish Town Forum

14 – London, Kentish Town Forum

DECEMBER 2021

7 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

‘LIFE ON MARS’ TOUR

SEPTEMBER 2021

27 – Brighton

28 – Bournemouth

29 – Plymouth

OCTOBER 2021

1 – London

2 – Portsmouth

4 – Bristol

5 – Bristol

7 – Manchester

8 – Manchester

9 – Doncaster

11 – Edinburgh

12 – Newcastle

14 – Birmingham

15 – Birmingham

16 – Leeds

18 – Liverpool

19 – Liverpool

APRIL 2022

30 – Lisbon

MAY 2022

3 – Barcelona

5 – Paris

6 – Paris

8 – Esch-sur-Alzette

9 – Berlin

10 – Warsaw

12 – Hamburg

13 – Brussels

14 – Amsterdam

16 – Munich

18 – Milan

19 – Zurich

21 – Vienna

24 – Moscow

25 – St Petersburg

26 – Helsinki

28 – Stockholm

29 – Oslo

30 – Copenhagen

JUNE 2022

1 – Prague

2 – Prague

4 – Cologne

10 – Dublin

Yungblud released his second album ‘Weird!’ last December.