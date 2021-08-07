Crowd goes wild for Yungblud as he kicks off UK tour

Yungblud kicked off his UK tour at Rock City in Nottingham last night (August 6) – you can see footage from the show below.
The gig was the first of the singer’s (real name Dominic Harrison) ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which was rescheduled earlier this year, and comes two weeks after the UK dropped all its coronavirus restrictions.
Taking to Twitter this afternoon to share some footage of a mass mosh pit from the first of his two nights at Rock City, an excited Yungblud wrote: “we’re fookin back!!!”
we’re fookin back!!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AuHsXH4UIF
— YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) August 7, 2021
More footage from the gig, which had COVID entry requirements in place, has surfaced on YouTube. See some of the clips and the show’s setlist below.
‘Occupy The UK’ setlist – Rock City, Nottingham, August 6, 2021
‘Strawberry Lipstick’
‘Parents’
‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’
‘Anarchist’
‘mars’
‘Weird!’
‘Fleabag’
‘Loner’
‘Ice Cream Man’
‘Casual Sabotage’
‘love song’
‘I Think I’m OKAY’ (Machine Gun Kelly cover)
‘god save me, but don’t drown me out’
‘the freak show’
Encore:
‘Machine Gun (F**k the NRA)’
The singer will head out on another tour, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, later this year, beginning in Brighton at the end of September.
See Yungblud’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
‘OCCUPY THE UK’ TOUR
AUGUST 2021
7 – Nottingham, Rock City
9 – London, Kentish Town Forum
10 – London, Kentish Town Forum
12 – London, Kentish Town Forum
13 – London, Kentish Town Forum
14 – London, Kentish Town Forum
DECEMBER 2021
7 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
8 – Glasgow, Barrowlands
‘LIFE ON MARS’ TOUR
SEPTEMBER 2021
27 – Brighton
28 – Bournemouth
29 – Plymouth
OCTOBER 2021
1 – London
2 – Portsmouth
4 – Bristol
5 – Bristol
7 – Manchester
8 – Manchester
9 – Doncaster
11 – Edinburgh
12 – Newcastle
14 – Birmingham
15 – Birmingham
16 – Leeds
18 – Liverpool
19 – Liverpool
APRIL 2022
30 – Lisbon
MAY 2022
3 – Barcelona
5 – Paris
6 – Paris
8 – Esch-sur-Alzette
9 – Berlin
10 – Warsaw
12 – Hamburg
13 – Brussels
14 – Amsterdam
16 – Munich
18 – Milan
19 – Zurich
21 – Vienna
24 – Moscow
25 – St Petersburg
26 – Helsinki
28 – Stockholm
29 – Oslo
30 – Copenhagen
JUNE 2022
1 – Prague
2 – Prague
4 – Cologne
10 – Dublin
Yungblud released his second album ‘Weird!’ last December.