Crowd stampede at Glorilla gig leaves one person dead and eight others injured

A crowd stampede broke out at a Glorilla gig in Rochester, New York on Saturday night (March 4), leaving one person dead and eight others injured.

The incident occurred at around 11pm local time at the Main Street Armory as gig goers were leaving the show. Police told Associated Press that panic ensued in the crowd after they believed they had heard gun shots, leading to a rush for the exit. However, investigating officers “found no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” and none of the victims’ injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old woman died in the incident and two others remain in hospital in a critical condition. Six others were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Glorilla responded to the incident on Twitter, writing: “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok”.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Elsewhere, at a previous show at New York’s Irving Plaza, Glorilla welcomed her collaborator Cardi B to the stage in New York this week to perform ‘Tomorrow 2′ – check out footage of their performance here.

The performance came after Glorilla performed at the 2023 Grammys this month, where she took part in a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop alongside Missy Elliot, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne and many more.

Praising Glorilla in the NME 100 2023, Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “In just eight months, Glorilla has achieved more than your typical rising star: after breakthrough single ‘FNF’ established her as a shit-hot name in the US rap world, while follow-up ‘Tomorrow 2’ – a party anthem that saw her team up with her “cousin” and mentor Cardi B – stormed the US charts.”