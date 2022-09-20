Crowded House announce rescheduled North America tour dates

Crowded House have shared details for the rescheduled North American leg of their ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour, now set to commence in 2023.
Kicking off in Canada at Vancouver’s Orpheum, Crowded House will then undertake a further 17 shows throughout the month, including two back-to-back performances at Los Angeles’ Wiltern. Find all dates below.
The North American leg was originally due to commence in Philadelphia last month, but was postponed after drummer Elroy Finn sustained a “painful” injury to his lower back.
At the time, frontman Neil Finn said: “We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time. The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority.”
Tickets for original show dates remain valid for the new run. Remaining tickets are on sale now for all new shows, available here.
The tour comes in support of (and is named for) Crowded House’s seventh album, last year’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. The release marked Crowded House’s first album in 11 years, heralded by its lead single ‘To The Island’.
Crowded House ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ 2023 US tour dates are:
MAY
Tuesday 2 – Vancouver, BC, Orpheum
Wednesday 3 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
Thursday 4 – Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Saturday 6 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Monday 8 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
Tuesday 9 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
Wednesday 10 – Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center
Friday 12 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Sunday 14 – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
Monday 15 – Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
Wednesday 17 – Durham, NC, The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall
Friday 19 – Nashvillle, TN, Ryman Auditorium
Sunday 21 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
Monday 22 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
Wednesday 24 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met
Friday 26 – Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts
Saturday 27 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
Tuesday 30 – Boston, MA, Wang Theatre at Boch Center