Crowded House confirm appearance at Glastonbury 2022

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn has confirmed that the Australian icons will be returning to Glastonbury next year.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch yesterday (June 6), Finn confirmed the band were initially set to perform at Worthy Farm this year, before all touring plans were pushed back a year.

“We’ve had a tour booked for the last two summers, which is actually sold out and is now intact and coming next June,” said Finn.

“We’ve transferred everything, including a Glastonbury appearance and some Roundhouse shows in London so yeah, we are coming, as soon as we possibly can, it’s taken 2 years once we get there…”

The ‘Fall At Your Feet’ band previously played Glastonbury in 2008, memorably serenading security guards at the front of the stage to turn around and watch them.

“Come on, turn around, nothing bad will happen,” Finn urged as the big screens focused on the guards and one did as he was asked.

“168, you’re a legend!” he said, referencing the ID numbers on the back of their shirts.

“Come on, 142, turn around for a second, nothing bad will happen.”

Last month saw Glastonbury debuting their ‘Live From Worthy Farm’ live-stream event, which saw the likes of Wolf Alice and IDLES all performing intimate sets from the Worthy Farm festival site, while Radiohead side-project The Smile made their debut live performance during the livestream.