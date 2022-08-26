Crowded House postpone US tour following Elroy Finn injury

Crowded House have postponed their US tour due to an injury sustained by drummer Elroy Finn.

The North American leg of the band’s Dreamers Are Waiting Tour was expected to kick off in Philadelphia next week, with additional shows planned for New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, among others.

However, Crowded House frontman Neil Finn revealed yesterday (August 25) that those stops would be delayed following a “painful” injury to Elroy’s lower back.

“We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time,” Finn’s message read. “The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority”.

Finn went on to explain that Elroy is receiving treatment for the injury, and assured fans that the drummer “will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation”. Finn later cited Crowded House’s previous ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour dates in Europe and the UK as evidence of the rock group’s development “into a formidable live band over the past year”, before promising an updated tour schedule “as soon as we can”.

Crowded House’s North American run of shows was slated to finish with a performance at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre on October 3. The tour’s current final leg is scheduled in Australia throughout November. Those Australian dates — some of which will enlist support acts Angus & Julia Stone, Boy and Bear and The Waifs — were themselves rescheduled in May following Neil Finn’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Crowded House’s previous Australian tour dates — their first in 12 years — took place in support of their 2021 album, ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. Speaking of the band’s seventh studio record in an interview with NME, Finn said the album has “the celebratory feeling about having the band back together”.