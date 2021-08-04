Crowdfunder launched for new Keith Flint mural in London

A mural of late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint is set to appear in London to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).

The artwork is being created by music and mental wellbeing festival Headstock, who enlisted street artist Akse P19 to paint the piece. It will be located at Beechwood Road in Hackney, near to where The Prodigy played their first gig at the Four Aces Club in 1990.

A Crowdfunder page has been set up to fund the mural, with organisers aiming to raise £12,500 in donations from fans. At the time of writing, £405 has been raised (the page closes on August 31).

“The purpose of the mural is to raise awareness of mental health text message support service, Shout 85258, and the charity’s logo and text support number will feature prominently on the artwork,” a statement reads.

“The mural will be created to coincide with World Suicide Prevention day on 10 September 2021 – a date that falls just a week before what would have been Keith’s 52nd birthday.”

The message goes on to explain that the funds raised will go towards “the artist’s time, materials, travel, accommodation and support crew, and will also help us cover hard costs such as scissor lift hire, Public Liability Insurance, Pavement Licence and Heath & Safety management.”

Keith Flint died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 49. It was subsequently confirmed that he had taken his own life.

Headstock previously collaborated with Akse P19 on a mural of Ian Curtis, which was unveiled by the late singer’s former Joy Division bandmate Peter Hook to mark World Mental Health Day 2020.

Last month, the Manchester-based artist restored his mural of footballer Marcus Rashford after it was defaced following England’s loss in the Euros 2020 final (via BBC).

Back in March, the surviving members of The Prodigy marked the second anniversary of Keith Flint’s death. “It’s been 2 years. We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever! LH & MAXIM,” they wrote.

For help and advice on mental health: