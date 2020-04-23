Crowdfunder launched to secure future of London’s The Lexington

A crowdfunder has been launched to secure the future of London bar and gig venue The Lexington, amid the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

The intimate Islington venue, which has previously hosted shows from the likes of Billy Bragg and Graham Coxon, set up the fundraiser after it was forced to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are trying to raise £25,000 in order to help cover their costs.

The crowdfunder explains: “From the outset we’ve been committed to paying our staff in full over the closure period as it would be impossible to do what we do without them. However, between topping up furloughed wages in full and paying our rent we are spending over £25k each month for the luxury of having our doors closed.

“Our commitment to our staff is our top priority but as we have received no relief on rent, are ineligible for government grants and have received absolutely no compensation from our insurers, we face a very real threat of permanent closure within only a few short months. We simply can’t afford to keep our doors shut for £25k a month, which is why we’re asking for your help.”

Backers of the campaign are being offered rewards including black cards for drinks discounts, free admission to future gigs, and the chance to have your name added to a wall of donors.

If you donate £10 or more, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win prizes donated by bands and record labels, with further details to be confirmed.

“We understand this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone and have been deeply moved by the kind words and sentiment that people have shown us over the last few weeks. The whole team at The Lexington would like to wish every single person who’s supported us over the years the best of health throughout this difficult time and all the happiness and good times once the future allows,” their appeal adds.

Their new campaign comes after it was confirmed that social restrictions could be kept in place in the UK for the rest of the year.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government, told the public it was “wholly unrealistic” to expect life to return to normal soon.

Last week, healthcare experts also predicted that live concerts and festivals may not return until autumn 2021.