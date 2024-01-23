CSS announce their 2024 US tour

CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) have announced their first US live shows in over 11 years.

The Brazilian new rave icons will return to North America this year for a tour. They had previously announced festival appearances at Kilby Block Party and Just Like Heaven, and have now unveiled a tour stopping by Washington, New York, Boston and more.

“We are so happy to announce that we will be back for a limited US tour this spring!” the band wrote on X/Twitter. “It’s been a number of years, and we can’t wait to see you all.”

General tickets will go on sale on January 25 here. Check out the full list of dates below:

CSS will play:

MAY

03 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

04 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

05 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

06 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

08 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

09 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

12 – Salt Lake City, – Kilby Block Party

14 – San Francisco, CA – Independent

18 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

NME last spoke to CSS in 2021, where the band promised new music was on the way. They last released material in 2013 with ‘Planta’, and have not released music since.

Speaking to NME, lead vocalist Lovefoxxx said at the time: “We want to come back for a tour but on our own terms, to do it for the pleasure and excitement of doing – for fun. Something that makes sense for us, we are old now and super-chilled. We have songs ready!”

The band have also been announced to contribute to the upcoming Daft Punk book, After Daft. Franz Ferdinand, Disclosure, Porter Robinson and over 50 more contributors have also been teased to play a part in the book.

The book will focus on the inner narrative of Daft Punk (who broke up in 2021) as well as the evolution of the wider electronic music scene, and feature over 250 hours of conversation.