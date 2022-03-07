CUBE Entertainment terminates contract with ex-(G)I-DLE’s Soo-jin

CUBE Entertainment has announced the official termination of former (G)I-DLE member Soo-jin’s contract.

On March 5, the entertainment agency released a statement notifying the public of the termination of the singer’s, as reported by Herald Pop. The news comes six months after CUBE announced her departure from (G)I-DLE.

“We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with artist Seo Soo-jin will be terminated. Regarding the controversy that arose in February 2021, the company and Soo-jin worked with the police to investigate the case,” CUBE said, per Koreaboo.

“The investigation determined that the individuals who made the comments were found not guilty of spreading false information,” it added. “We respect the results of the police investigation, and we apologise for causing concern to many people.”

Last February, Sooj-in was accused of being a bully during her schooling days by alleged former classmates, a claim that both the singer and CUBE denied at the time. However, the singer went on hiatus from the group March 2021 soon after the controversy broke, up until her departure in August 2021.

In response to Soo-jin’s departure from the girl group at the time, several fans kickstarted a petition demanding “justice” for the idol. The petition had amassed over 200,000 signatures, with its starters alleging that the idol had been “falsely accused of school bullying”. Neither the agency nor Soo-jin had responded to the petition.

(G)I-DLE are set to make their first comeback as a five-member group next week with their debut studio album ‘I Never Die’. The eight-track record and the music video for its lead single ‘Tomboy’ arrives on March 14 at 6pm KST.