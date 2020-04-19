Cult grunge band Redd Kross announce new tour dates and vinyl reissues

Redd Kross have rescheduled their UK and European tour due to the coronavirus and have shared details of vinyl reissues.

The Californian band will now head across the pond in September and October of this year. See full dates below.

Merge and Third Man Records will release vinyl reissues of the band’s records. Merge will press the group’s ‘Red Cross’ EP (1980), while Third Man will press ‘Phaseshifter’ (1993) and ‘Show World’ (1997) to 180-gram vinyl. Pre-orders are available via Merge and Third Man.

Our Euro/UK 2020 tour is now rescheduled to Sep/Oct. We are beyond grateful to still have the opportunity to come play… Posted by Redd Kross on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Redd Kross was formed in Hawthorne, California in the late ’70s by brothers Jeff and Steve McDonald.

The band, who are known for being early influences of Nirvana, claimed last year that Kurt Cobain’s widow Courtney Love had blacklisted them from supporting Nirvana at the height of the iconic band’s fame

Redd Kross rescheduled UK and European tour dates 2020:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 24 – Cologne, Germany, Yard Club at Kantine

Friday 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Stengade

Saturday 26 – Stockholm, Sweden, Debaser

Sunday 27 – Oslo, Norway, Krosset

Tuesday 29 – Malmo, Sweden, Plan B

OCTOBER

Friday 2 – Hamburg, Germany, Headcrash

Saturday 3 Berlin, Germany, Hole 44

Monday 5 Epinal, France, La Souris Verte

Tuesday 6 Paris, France, Petit Bain

Wednesday 7 Antwerp, Belgium, Kavka Zappa

Thursday 8 Brighton, England, The Albert

Friday 9 London, England, The Lexington

Saturday 10 London, England, The Lexington

Sunday 11 Bristol, England, Exchange

Tuesday 13 Glasgow, Scotland, Broadcast

Wednesday 14 Leeds, England, Brudenell Social Club

Thursday 15 Manchester, England, The Deaf Institute

Red Kross’ most recent album was 2019’s ‘Beyond the Door’.

In an interview with NME last year the band provided their do’s and don’t for surviving a 40-year career in rock’n’roll.