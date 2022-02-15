Cults share ‘Valentine’ from 10th anniversary edition of debut album

Cults have shared a new bonus track called ‘Valentine’, taken from the 10th anniversary edition of their self-titled debut album.

The New York band was formed in 2010 by Brian Oblivion and Madeline Follin, with their first record released in June 2011 via In The Name Of.

Cults shared the previously unreleased track yesterday (February 14), to coincide with Valentine’s Day. “Go, go on and show me those things that I used to know,” Follin sings on the song. “Cos I tried so hard to let go of things so long ago.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day! Our song “Valentine” is available to stream everywhere today,” the band wrote on Instagram. “It is the last of the completed songs from the 2010-2011 sessions. For those who are waiting for vinyl, the pressing plant estimated they will be sending them out to us by late February. Thank you all for being so patient.”

The 10th anniversary edition of ‘Cults’ was due to be released last year, but has suffered multiple delays due to issues with vinyl manufacturers. “Rest assured we are doing our best to get these records out to you as soon as we can!” the band said in December. “If you have any concerns please reach out to us here and we can help you out.”

Prior to ‘Valentine’, Cults shared two further bonus tracks from the new edition of the record in ‘Make Time’ and ‘Beach Ball’.

The duo announced the 10th anniversary edition in June 2021, writing on Instagram: “Ten years ago today we put out our first record. We’re so grateful to everyone who has been on this journey with us! June 7th is the day our lives changed the most. To honour the date we’ve been cooking up a special edition with some never before heard music from that time.

“We can’t believe it’s been a DECADE. Your support continues to make our dreams a reality and we CAN’T THANK YOU ENOUGH.”

In 2020, Cults released their latest studio album, ‘Host’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Recorded largely on live instruments – a first for the band – the album sees Cults swear allegiance to contemporary underground music’s core ethos: corrode the classic. So, from the off, the dusky ‘60s strings of ‘Trials’ mesh with laptop modernism and neo-soul to make Follin sound like a SpaceX Nina Simone.”