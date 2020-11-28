Culture Club‘s show at The SSE Arena Wembley will now take place with a limited capacity audience on December 19.

The band’s upcoming Christmas gig in London will have to comply with the government’s incoming localised COVID-19 restrictions. Because the capital will be in tier two from December 3, the indoor concert will need to be limited to the maximum 1,000 people.

Boy George and Culture Club’s ‘Rainbow In The Dark’ festive show will place audience members in seats – socially distanced within their bubbles. The event is being live-streamed from 5pm with virtual ticketholders able to tune in.

UK FANS! We would like to invite you to attend our upcoming show on December 19 at @SSEArena, Wembley LIVE + IN PERSON! (socially-distanced). Please note that capacity is very limited for this special performance. Tickets are available now at 👉https://t.co/ZhEglz8e9c@BoyGeorge pic.twitter.com/0S0pmjEOnW — Culture Club (@RealCultureClub) November 20, 2020

Tickets for ‘Rainbow In The Dark’ are available to purchase now here.

In other news, Boy George revealed recently that he’s written “six or seven albums” worth of music during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, the singer said he has been incredibly productive during self-isolation in the first England-wide lockdown earlier this year.

“I’ve written so much music I’ve got enough for six or seven albums,” he revealed, before admitting that he’s not confident that the quality of all the new material is up to scratch.

“I’m not saying every single thing is good, but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called ­Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies,” George explained. “I own copyright with them. It’s a new experience for me to own music.”