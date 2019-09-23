CupcakKe announces she’s quitting music: “I feel like I’m corrupting the youth”

The rapper has since deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts

CupcakKe has announced she is quitting music, saying she feels like she’s “corrupting the youth”.

The rapper spent the weekend posting inflammatory tweets, including sub-tweets aimed at Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. She began tweeting about the pair on Saturday (September 21), although she did not mention any names. “Your ‘fav’ that use to be in that lil pop group is racist but WBK,” she began.

“The one that’s dating that fine gay guy,” she added later. “Yes sis… I fucked your man… & I did it on purpose since your racist & that’s the TEA let’s tell the world become I grab the receipts.”

In an Instagram live video, CupcakKe said she had tweeted the comments because she “wanted to get as much attention as possible to let y’all know that I will no longer be doing music”. Sat on a bed and wrapped in a duvet, the 22-year-old cried before telling those watching: “All of my music will be coming off every platform.”

Continuing, she explained she had decided to “let go off music” because she felt “as though I’m corrupting the youth”. “When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two shits, you know?” she said. “But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it. I don’t wanna do music no more.”

CupcakKe is currently on tour in the US but she said in the video that she had decided she no longer wanted to continue with you. “I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” she said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more so the tour is off.”

The rapper addressed fans concerns that she was “going crazy” or “cracking up” because of her tweets. “Real fans that know me know that I generally don’t talk about no one, I just did it to bring awareness to this and let you know that I’m through,” she said. “You will no longer see me nowhere.”

She also told fans that she had lost $700,000 (£) in a casino in September 2018 and said she has a “very bad gambling addiction”.

“I am just done,” she said. “I want to go to heaven after this. I don’t want to go to hell.” She said seeing young children sing along to her songs, which are often sexually explicit and include the likes of ‘Best Dick Sucker’ and ‘Cum Shot’, had “torn her apart”. She has also released songs that champion LGBT causes and female empowerment but said in the Instagram Live that she felt her sexual songs had “overpowered” her talent.

CupcakKe’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted since she completed the live stream.

Earlier this year, the star was hospitalised after suffering from suicidal thoughts and depression. “I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest .. sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok,” she wrote in a tweet after she sparked concerns on Twitter in January. “I went to the hospital & I’m finally getting the help that I need to get through, be happy & deliver great music.”

The rapper released her fourth album ‘Eden’ in November last year, and followed it with a series of singles in 2019, including January’s ‘Squidward Nose’.

