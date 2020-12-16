Listen to CupcakKe’s sexually-charged new song ‘Gum’

CupcakKe has shared a new song called ‘Gum’ – you can listen to it below.

The release marks the Chicago rapper’s fifth single of the year, following on from the likes of ‘Elephant’, ‘Discounts’ and ‘Lemon Pepper’.

In the sexually explicit new cut’s first verse, CupcakKe delivers the lines: “I grew waves on the twat since the pussy so wet/ Call him Blueface, he be givin’ long neck/ Don’t act like a groupie in the pussy, wrong chat/ Hit that James Charles, paint my face a Monet”.

Elsewhere, ‘Gum’ contains references to Destiny’s Child, Greek mythology figure Medusa and the animated Disney series The Proud Family.

Back in June, CupcakKe donated half the proceeds from ‘Lemon Pepper’ to the Minnesota Bail Fund following the death of George Floyd. She was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protesters who took the streets.

CupcakKe announced in September 2019 that she intended to quit music, explaining she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” the rapper said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”

She added: “When I made those songs I was 16, 17 and I couldn’t really give two shits, you know? But I saw a video and it was of a 13-year-old dancing to the music and I just decided that that’s it.”

CupcakKe’s latest studio album, ‘Eden’, arrived back in November 2018.