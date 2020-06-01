CupcakKe shares new track ‘Lemon Pepper’ to benefit Minnesota Freedom Fund

CupcakKe has shared a new track to benefit the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

‘Lemon Pepper’ is the rapper’s second new track of 2020, and half the proceeds from the song will go to raising money for bail funds following the death of George Floyd.

CupcakKe was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protestors following Floyd’s death.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis late last Monday (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Listen to ‘Lemon Pepper’ below.

"Lemon pepper" tonight at midnight … half the proceeds will be donated to the Minneapolis freedom fund 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9MeXAZV8CD — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) May 30, 2020

Across the weekend, protests have continued across the US and the world in protest at Floyd’s death, while a host of well-known people in the world of music and entertainment have spoken out and given support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and Lizzo have all shared their anger in messages posted online, while Angel Haze and Halsey, meanwhile, have shared recollections of first-hand clashes they experienced with police at Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.

Last September, CupcakKe announced her intention to quit music, saying she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” she said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”