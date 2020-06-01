GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

CupcakKe shares new track ‘Lemon Pepper’ to benefit Minnesota Freedom Fund

It's the rapper's second new track of 2020

By Will Richards
CupcakKe
CupcakKe performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

CupcakKe has shared a new track to benefit the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

‘Lemon Pepper’ is the rapper’s second new track of 2020, and half the proceeds from the song will go to raising money for bail funds following the death of George Floyd.

CupcakKe was among a host of musicians and celebrities to support a new fund to assist protestors following Floyd’s death.

Advertisement

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis late last Monday (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Listen to ‘Lemon Pepper’ below.

Across the weekend, protests have continued across the US and the world in protest at Floyd’s death, while a host of well-known people in the world of music and entertainment have spoken out and given support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The likes of BeyoncéJay-ZBillie Eilish and Lizzo have all shared their anger in messages posted online, while Angel Haze and Halsey, meanwhile, have shared recollections of first-hand clashes they experienced with police at Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.

Advertisement

Last September, CupcakKe announced her intention to quit music, saying she felt like she was “corrupting the youth”.

“I have people of all ages – 10, 11 years old – coming to my shows and I feel as though I’m corrupting them with my songs,” she said. “And I don’t wanna do it no more.”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.