The Cure announce new concert film to celebrate their 40th anniversary

It will arrive in UK cinemas this October

The Cure have announced a new concert film to celebrate some of the band’s 40th anniversary shows.

CURÆTION-25: From There To Here | From Here To There will be built around footage from the band’s set at the 2018 edition of the Southbank Centre’s Meltdown Festival, which was curated by lead singer Robert Smith.

The gig saw the current iteration of the band play one song from each of The Cure’s 13 studio albums in chronological order.

The new film will be released on October 18 as either a limited edition boxset (2Blu-ray/2DVD + 4CD’s) or regular hardbook (2Blu-ray/2DVD). These releases will also contain the previously released ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London concert film, which features footage from the band’s acclaimed 29-song, 135-minute set.

NME gave the 2018 show at Hyde Park a rave review, stating: “Over their baffling spoils of hits and an opulence of romance, the mood is of relentless celebration. The weather, the high spirits and the England World Cup win may have gilded the memory, but even without that the evening would have been one of pure perfection.”

Earlier this year, goth rock veteran Smith spoke at length with NME following his band’s performance at Glastonbury 2019. He admitted that, despite his vast experience as a performer, he still worries about how he’s being perceived by the crowd during live performances.

“I realise as the years have gone by that I come across as reasonably inarticulate on stage, and it’s primarily because I’m so absorbed in what we’re doing,” Smith explained.

“I suddenly become very self-conscious. It isn’t an act because I’m not shy in the slightest, but there’s a huge difference being part of a band while performing and singing, and then having a communal experience and becoming ‘the person that’s talking’. Standing there and talking to 100,000 people is fucking weird!”

Meanwhile, The Cure‘s Simon Gallup was forced to pull out of a recent show in Japan due to a “serious personal situation,” but instead of the band cancelling their performance, Gallup’s son Eden stepped in to replace his father on bass.