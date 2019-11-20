The Cure to auction off one of Robert Smith’s ‘Disintegration’ era shirts

Happy bidding

The Cure have announced that they’re auctioning a shirt worn by Robert Smith during the band’s ‘Disintegration’ era for charity.

The distinctive black shirt will go under the hammer at Bonhams next month and is expected to sell for between £600-£800.

It was worn by the singer during the band’s 1989 ‘Prayer’ tour in support of their classic album ‘Disintegration’, before making a return some 30 years later when the Crawley icons played the album in full across five nights at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

“I had five of these shirts made in 1989 for the Cure Prayer tour, and wore them at every show,” Smith commented.

“I dug them out, had the tails shortened by a couple of inches and wore them again for the Disintegration shows earlier this year.”

Smith has also signed the cuff of the shirt sleeve, ahead of it going under the hammer on December 17.

This comes after Smith previously submitted an artistic postcard to a charity auction for Heart Research last month.

Last month, he also revealed that three new Cure albums are currently in the works, hinting that one of those records could be released before the end of the year.

“Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced. The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier. It has the title of ‘Live From the Moon’ and it will surely change its name,” said Smith.