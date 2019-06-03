Here’s when to catch The Cure, Foals, Johnny Marr and more at this year’s INmusic festival

The full schedule has now been released

The full schedule for this year’s INMusic festival has now been revealed.

The Croatian festival, which is hosted on the Isle of Youth in Zagreb’s Lake Jarun, will be held from June 24-26 this year, and will welcome headline sets from The Cure, Foals and Suede. The likes of Garbage and Kurt Vile and the Violators will also perform during the festival.

It’s been announced that Foals, The Hives, Johnny Marr, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Skindred, Siddharta, Fontaines D.C. and Super Besse will perform on the first day of the festival on June 24.

Meanwhile, June 25 sees Suede, Garbage, Thievery Corporation, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Zeal & Ardor, Gato Preto, Black Honey, Lysistrata appear alongside local talent across the festival’s four live stages.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Peter Bjorn and John, JoyCut, Run Sofa, The Ills plus more local acts will make up the other stages on the final day of the festival before headliners The Cure will close the event on June 26.

In 2018, NME described INmusic as “the hidden gem of festival season.” Reviewing the event, NME said: “It’s become well established that the European festival circuit’s chockablock with parties that offer all the fun – sick line-ups! New music discovery! Drinking! – of UK shindigs, but with the added allure of sun (and a sense of escapism) that you can’t always rely on at home.

“Few, though, are as enticing as INmusic, the Croatian festival that will soon to enjoy its 14th glorious year, set beside the beautiful Lake Jarun and with a history of world-class performers.”

Festival tickets for all three days, which are priced at 74 EUR (£64) each, are still available online via the official festival website, while seven-day camping tickets can be secured for 33 EUR (£28.50) each.