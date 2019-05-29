The Cure ‘Live In Hyde Park’ anniversary concert movie to hit cinemas in July

"It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget”.

The Cure have announced details of their film Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London hitting cinemas.

After previously announcing plans for a documentary in 2017, the band’s longtime visual collaborator Tim Pope teased a brief photo from what is thought to be the film earlier this year before confirming that a global release was on the way.

Filmed at The Cure’s “epic” and career-spanning set at London’s Hyde Park last summer and shot in 4K, the film will be screened in cinemas across the world on 11 July, with tickets available here from 6 June.

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band,” said The Cure frontman Robert Smith. “It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget”.

Director Tim Pope added: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history – and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm ‘In Orange’ 1986 concert film – I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music. Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

“Robert himself will tell the story and this will work alongside other events for the band’s 40-year celebration,” Pope previously said of the film.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

He continued: “The film to which I will bring my own style of jiggery-pokery will use as well as ‘old favourites’ a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before; Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah.”

Reviewing The Cure’s set at Hyde Park , NME described it as “an evening of pure perfection”.

“Come rain, come shine, come night, come day, The Cure never falter,” wrote NME. “The heavens smiled down on Hyde Park today, but with a setlist like that Robert Smith and co were only ever going to make for the ultimate festival band.

“With Smith’s voice as strong and pure as it has ever been over the last four decades and the band clearly revelling in the joy of just playing, you sense that you’re witnessing that rare feat of a band perhaps entering their prime rather than their twilight years.”

With The Cure set to headline Glastonbury 2019 next month, the band are also gearing up to release their long-awaited new album. The iconic Crawley group, whose last LP ‘4:13 Dream’ arrived in 2008, have been back in the studio working on their as-yet-untitled 14th record. Frontman Robert Smith previously described the new material as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”.

“I personally think it will be the last Cure record,” said keyboardist Roger O’Donnell. “I know it’s been said a million times before, but at this stage in our lives…”

Going on to describe the sound of the album, the musician added: “It’s epic, I can say that about it. I mean, playing it and sitting there and listening back to it… everybody’s jaws were dropping.

“I said to Robert a couple of years ago, ‘We have to make one more record, and it has to be the saddest record that’s ever been made and the most dramatic’. And I think it will be.”