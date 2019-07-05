The Cure’s Robert Smith is “intent” on releasing their next album before the end of 2019

Bring it on.

The Cure‘s Robert Smith has said that he’s “intent” on releasing the band’s next album before the end of the year.

The Crawley goth-rockers are currently working on their fourteenth record – the first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, only five days after headlining Glastonbury, Smith described their upcoming offering as “downbeat and heavy”.

Smith also said he would be “extremely bitter” if the record wasn’t released before the end of the year.

“Although the concept of what it’s going to be hasn’t really changed, I may have to change some bits of it. It’s kind of pushed me back a little bit because I thought I’d be in the mixing stage by the time we’d finished the festivals, but in fact we’re going to go back and re-record about three or four songs around the time we go and play Glasgow in August,” said Smith.

“I feel intent on it being a 2019 release and would be extremely bitter if it isn’t. At some point I will have to say ‘this is it’, otherwise we’ll just keep recording like we have done in the past. It never gets any better. We’re due one more session then we’re done.”

As for the record itself, Smith describes it as “more honest”.