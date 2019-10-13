The Cure’s Simon Gallup forced to pull out of Austin City Limits performance due to “another serious personal situation”

It comes after he was forced to pull out of a performance in Japan earlier in the year

The Cure‘s Simon Gallup was forced to pull out of the band’s performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival last night (October 12th) and return to the UK due to “another serious personal situation.”

Headlining the Honda Stage on the Saturday of the festival’s final weekend, The Cure were without their regular bassist, who, according to a statement put out by the band, had to return to the UK.

“Another serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon arose yesterday, and as a consequence he had to return to the UK,” the statement read. It then thanked Gallup’s son Eden for filling in for his father: “We would like to thank Eden Gallup for filling in on bass again at such short notice.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Gallup has had to pull out of a performance. In July, the bassist was unable to travel with the band to Japan to perform at Fuji Rock Festival. It was announced that a serious personal situation had arisen following a performance at Paleo Festival.

Eden Gallup also stood in for him then and the band said they were “very grateful to Ed for reaching out across the generational divide to help us out, and join him in welcoming his dad back for our seven remaining summer festival shows.”

The Cure added to last night’s statement by thanking everyone at ACL for “their understanding and support.”

Meanwhile, The Cure‘s Robert Smith has revealed that the goth-rock icons have three new albums in the works – with the first potentially arriving before the end of 2019.

After previously revealing that their next effort will be shaped by the “darkness” of losing his mother, father and brother, Smith confirmed plans for a release before the end of the year in a new interview.