Curry restaurant goes viral for Sophie Ellis-Bextor ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ ‘Saltburn’ parody

A curry restaurant in Bristol has gone viral after creating a Saltburn parody video to Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

The Urban Tandoor curry house took inspiration from the much talked about final scene in Emerald Fennell’s new film starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi for a now-viral social media post.

The already infamous NSFW ending features Keoghan’s character dancing around the Saltburn manor in the nude to Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit.

Advertisement

In their recreation, the independent restaurant reworked the lyrics, singing: “It’s murder at The Tandoor, when you order the vindaloo / DJ gonna burn this curry house right down.”

The video has reached nearly half a million views on Instagram alone since it was posted five days ago.

This isn’t the first time the curry restaurant has put their own spin on a pop hit, having previously covered The Proclaimers‘ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, Aqua‘s ‘Barbie Girl’ and Wham!‘s ‘Last Christmas’, to name a few.

Since Saltburn‘s release in November 2023, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ has soared up the charts again, reaching the Number Two spot this week and entering the Billboard 100 in the US for the first time.

Ellis-Bextor is now set to release ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on vinyl for first time following its revival.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the song’s return, the singer expressed her shock after having “nothing at all” in terms success in America until now.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

The artist explained that she watched the film with her whole family, including her mum and teenage son, and “luckily we all survived and we all loved it”.

She previously shared her reaction to Keoghan’s nude dance to her song, saying that “Barry really went for it”.