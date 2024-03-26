Cyndi Lauper announces “exclusive” UK greatest hits show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Cyndi Lauper has announced an “exclusive” greatest hits show at the Royal Albert Hall in London – find all the details below.

The “one-night-only” performance will take place at the historic venue on Wednesday, June 26 ahead of the New York singer-songwriter’s appearance at Glastonbury Festival that weekend.

It’ll mark Lauper’s first UK solo concert in eight years, where she’ll play songs from her catalogue of hits including ‘Time After Time’, ‘True Colors’ and the ’80s anthem ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’.

“I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my ’12 Deadly

Cyns’ tour, I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing ‘Hey Now (Girls Just Want To Have Fun)’ in all my glory!” Lauper explained.

The iconic and incomparable Cyndi Lauper will appear in a one night only performance at the Hall this summer – her first UK solo show in 8 years. Priority Booking for Friends & Patrons opens 10am on Wed 27 March. General sale starts 10am on Thu 28 March: https://t.co/mBel5oLej2 pic.twitter.com/p5NEiEEshj — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) March 25, 2024

“I had a blast. And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Thursday (March 28) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Priority booking for Friends & Patrons opens at the same time tomorrow (Wednesday, March 27) – visit here.

Lauper is due to grace the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2024, which will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA. Shania Twain, meanwhile, will perform in the coveted legends slot on the Sunday.

Other Pyramid Stage acts scheduled for across the weekend include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane.

Back in November, coach and ticket packages for this year’s Glastonbury sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will take place next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

Last year saw Cyndi Lauper team up with Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan and Blondie‘s Debbie Harry on a track called ‘Gonna Be You’. It was written by Diane Warren for the 2023 sports-comedy film 80 for Brady.