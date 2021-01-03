Cyndi Lauper delivers hopeful speech during New Year’s Eve show

Cyndi Lauper spoke about her optimism for 2021, as well as performing two songs, at a New Year’s Eve show in New York.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, broadcast live from Times Square, initially saw the ‘Time After Time’ singer team up with Billy Porter – alongside whom Lauper had previously collaborated on the 2013 Broadway musical version of Kinky Boots – to perform an acoustic rendition of her 1986 Number One hit ‘True Colors’.

“This has been a year of great loss,” Lauper said, introducing her second song of the evening, ‘Hope’. “But in my heart, I feel that if we stick together, we just stick together and help each other, we can make it through. I have hope.”

Advertisement

The evening’s entertainment also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Brandy, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, and more.

Watch a short clip of Lauper performing ‘Hope’ below.

Fans were less than impressed with Lauper’s musical performance, however, with several Twitter users expressing their horror of the quality of her voice on the show.

"2020 can’t get any worse, there’s just one hour left." cyndi lauper: pic.twitter.com/r8rdO8jHqJ — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 1, 2021

Billy Porter wondering why he agreed to sing with Cyndi Lauper pic.twitter.com/hQbRiDt5fN — Hannah Patterson (@hannahp4tt) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier last month (December 15), Phoebe Bridgers and Dolly Parton were among a host of artists who performed at Lauper’s annual Christmas benefit gig.

The 10th annual event – Home For The Holidays – also saw the likes of Brittany Howard, King Princess, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Cher and Boy George perform virtually.

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard also sang ‘Georgia’, Cher performed her cover of Marc Cohn’s ‘Walking In Memphis’ and Boy George covered Lauper’s classic ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’.

The show raises money every year for True Colors United, a nonprofit organisation that Lauper founded 12 years ago to help combat LGBTQ youth homelessness.