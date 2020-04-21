Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright and more to play Stonewall Gives Back livestream

Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright and other artists are set to take part in the Stonewall Gives Back! live-streamed concert, organised as part of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.
Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, the event takes place this Thursday (April 23). Other guests and performers include actor Alan Cumming, Allie X, Dareen Hayes, Kim Petras, MUNA, Our Lady J and Nina West. Find a full list of performers below.
The Stonewall Inn Gives Back initiative, the official charity of the iconic Stonewall Inn in New York City, looks to raise funds for LGBTQ nightlife industry workers who require financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the sector are encouraged to apply for grants, which will then be decided and approved by initiative board members and legal advisers.
The Stonewall Gives Back! event will be produced by Erich Bergen, who recently produced the Saturday Night Seder streaming event that raised over US$2.9 million. “I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” Bergen told Variety. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”
Stonewall Gives Back! performers include:
Alan Cumming
Allie X
Betty Who
Carlie Hanson
Cyndi Lauper
Darren Hayes
Dave Mizzoni
Greyson Chance
Issac Dunbar
John Cameron Mitchell
Kim Petras
Kristin Chenoweth
Leland
Lorna Luft
Matt Rogers
MUNA
Nina West
Our Lady J
Pabllo Vittar
Peppermint
Rufus Wainwright
Shoshana Bean
Todrick Hall
Troye Sivan
TUCKER
VINCINT