Cypress Hill announce concert with London Symphony Orchestra – 27 years after ‘Simpsons’ joke

Cypress Hill have announced a show at the Royal Albert Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra, almost 30 years after it was joked about on The Simpsons.

In yet another uncanny foretelling of the future by the hit cartoon show, the 1996 episode Homerpalooza saw the group accidentally book a gig with the London Symphony Orchestra while high. Following the episode, rumours of them linking up with the orchestra have circulated ever since.

Cypress Hill had performed three shows with a symphony orchestra in the US last year, but now, they will be bringing that set-up to the UK on July 10. Troy Miller will be conducting unique orchestral arrangements of the band’s most iconic songs including ‘Insane in the Brain’ and ‘I Wanna Get High’.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall,” Cypress Hill said. It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn McDowell DBE, the LSO’s Managing Director said: “After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment! Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artisitc and PolyArts for making it all happen.”

The pre-sale will be open from 10am on March 26, while general sale will commence on March 27 at the same time – you can register for the pre-sale here.

The Simpsons has often been credited with predicting the future – including episodes that foresaw Donald Trump announcing his presidency, Disney buying 20th Century Fox, Siegfried and Roy being attacked by a tiger, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, and most recently the outrage surrounding Michelangelo’s statue of David going on tour.

Last year, the iconic rappers released the documentary Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain, which explored the group’s long-lasting influence on hip-hop and culture.