Cypress Hill set to release graphic novel to celebrate 30th anniversary of debut album

Cypress Hill are gearing up to release a graphic novel to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Cypress Hill: Tres Equis will map out the origin story of the LA rap group, whose 1990 debut spawned the hits ‘Hand On The Pump’ and ‘How I Could Just Kill A Man’, the latter of which famously appeared in the 2Pac-starring movie Juice.

“Before they became icons, Louis and Senen were just a couple of teenage cholos from around the way, trying to stay out of trouble — until a series of chance encounters with both sides of the law changed their path forever,” a press release for the graphic novel reads.

The story will feature “guest appearances” from some of the characters referenced in Cypress Hill songs, like Officer O’Malley from ‘Hole in the Head’ and Sister Maggie from ‘Stoned Is the Way of the Walk’.

Cypress Hill have partnered with Z2 Comics for the comic, which is penned by Noah Callahan-Bever and Gabriel Alvarez. Illustration comes courtesy of Felix Ruiz (Wolverine MAX), Jefte Palo (Taskmaster), Juan Gedeon (Venom), Damion Scott (Marvel’s Voices), Angel Hernandez (Star Trek) and Paris Alleyne (AFTERFLIFT).

“Art has always been a major influence in our lives and our music,” said frontman B-Real. “As kids we would read comic books that were full of heroes achieving the impossible. 30 years later, I would have never thought we would get a chance to tell our story this way.”

Sen Dog added: “The story of Cypress Hill in a graphic novel is the perfect way to illustrate the time and place where the group was born.”

Cypress Hill: Tres Equis will be printed in both English and Spanish, and will come in a number of different versions.

The standard 160-page softcover version of the graphic novel will land in comic book shops and bookstores sometime in August, but the alternate versions – including a deluxe hardcover edition, a limited super deluxe edition, an exclusive LP edition of Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut on green vinyl with all-new cover art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, special edition art prints by Ortiz, Scott and Gedeon – can only be obtained from Z2 directly. Get your pre-orders here.

