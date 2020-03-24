D.A.F.’s Gabriel Delgado-López dies aged 61

Gabriel Delgado-López, one half of German electro-punk duo Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, has died at the age of 61.

The news of his passing was announced this morning by his D.A.F. bandmate Robert Görl on social media, who wrote: “Got word today my long time friend and bandmate Gabi Delgado passed away last night.”

Born in southern Spain, Delgado-López moved to Germany with his family in 1966, aged 8.

He went on to form D.A.F., alongside Görl, in 1978 before the pair parted ways six years later. After releasing a solo album, Mistress, he reunited with Görl in 1986 and moved to Berlin after spending some years living in London.

The duo released the album ‘1st Step to Heaven’ that same year.

The following decades saw the band branded as ‘Grandfathers of Techno’.

In 2019, D.A.F. made their explosive Australian live debut as part of Melbourne Music Week.

Meanwhile, Delgado-López released three solo albums throughout his career, as well as the seven albums he released with DAF.

He also recorded a number of records as part of the Delkom and DAF/DOS projects and continued to perform alongside Görl as D.A.F. until his death.