D-Block Europe announce two extra shows at The O2 in London due to phenomenal demand

D-Block Europe have added two more London shows to their 2024 schedule, due to high demand.

The London hip-hop duo had previously announced a one-off show to take place at the capital’s O2 Arena on February 4, and now two further dates at the same venue have been confirmed.

DBE will play three straight nights at the arena, with the extra shows taking place on February 5 and 6. Tickets for all of the shows are available here.

The collective recently announced the release of their third studio album, ‘Rolling Stone’, which will come out on January 12. It will follow on from their previous LPs, 2020’s ‘The Blue Print: Us vs. Them’ and ‘Lap 5’ in 2022.

In addition to those, they have released a series of mixtapes, most recently ‘DBE World’, which dropped this July and charted in the UK Top 10.

The first single from ‘Rolling Stone’ has also been shared, in the form of the record’s opening track ‘I Need It Now’ – listen to the track above.

In a three-star review of their second album ‘Lap 5’, NME wrote: “The Lewisham collective are truly in their stride when they can blend the more traditional hip-hop styles with suave melodies,” adding, “while this record as a whole doesn’t quite hit the heights of their mixtapes, their speedy work-rate ensures that the magic will be felt again soon enough.”

D-Block Europe will play:

FEBRUARY

4 – LONDON, O2 Arena

5 – LONDON, O2 Arena

6 – LONDON, O2 Arena