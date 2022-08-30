D-Block Europe announce world headline tour

D-Block Europe have announced details of a world headline tour – get ticket details and dates below.

Following their appearance at Reading & Leeds Festivals, D-Block Europe have confirmed they’ll be heading to North America for their first ever US festival appearance at Rolling Loud New York ahead of a string of headline shows. They’ll then return to the UK for a gig at London’s O2 Arena. The duo have also confirmed a European tour for February 2023.

The run of shows will be in support of D-Block Europe’s fifth album ‘Lap 5’ which is out September 16. Following up recent single ‘Fantasy’, the group have also released the Young Adz solo track ‘Man In The Mirror’.

Advertisement

Tickets for the North American shows are on sale now while the UK and European shows go on sale on Friday (2 September).

D-Block Europe will play:

SEPTEMBER 2022

23 – Rolling Loud New York, New York, NY

25 – Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA

26 – Reggies, Chicago, IL

28 – Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

30 – Fortune, Vancouver, BC

OCTOBER

02 – Newspeak, Montreal, QC

04 – Toybox, Toronto, ON

20 – The O2, London, UK

FEBRUARY 2023

22 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France

23 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

24 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

25 – Pustervik, Gothenberg, Sweden

26 – Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden

28 – Vulcan Arena, Oslo, Norway

Advertisement

Rolling Loud festival will return to New York for three nights at Citi Field in Queens from September 23-25. Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future are set to headline while the likes of Pusha T, DaBaby, Busta Rhymes and Abra are all set to appear.

Meanwhile over the weekend, D-Block Europe played at Reading & Leeds Festivals before Bring Me The Horizon‘s headline set.

At Reading, Bring Me were joined onstage by Ed Sheeran for their remixed version of ‘Bad Habits’ while in Leeds, Yungblud joined Oli Sykes and co. for a run through of ‘Obey’.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.