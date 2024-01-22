D-Block Europe’s Young Adz talks ADHD and leaking new music

D-Block Europe‘s Young Adz has opened up about his ADHD and how it fuels his bad habit of leaking their new music.

The London grime duo – comprised of Adz and Dirtbike LB – stopped by Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie – on weekdays from 6:30am – 10am, and on Global Player – to discuss the release of their third studio album ‘Rolling Stone’. Marie went on to address Adz’s “bad habit of leaking a lot of music”, asking him if he does it “on purpose now, just to stress [Dirtbike LB] out?”

“No, this is my brother, I never want to stress him out but I’ve got ADHD so I get really strong urges,” shared Adz. “I’ll be in my car and I’ll just feel this song so much that you need to hear it now and then I need to run away from the situation.”

young adz has a bad habit of leaking those unreleased bangers 😭 @dblockeurope pic.twitter.com/SJdH2yhxTd — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) January 22, 2024

Advertisement

He continued: “I was on live two days ago driving in the lams’ just driving around listening to the album, and they were like ‘play something unreleased’ and I was like, ‘ohhh maaan, you’ve just nearly triggered something’ but I fought my urges.”

Bruce went on to add “I can image [that] Adz is leaking songs and that LB’s phone starts blowing up like ‘what’s happening now?’” to which Adz responded with: “They were going crazy over that song.”

The host then went on to ask: “Does that make you ever want to bring [the release] it forward?” with Dirtbike LB responding: “If they ask for it, really, really ask for it they get, if they scream loud enough they’ve got it.”

Their third studio album ‘Rolling Stone’ was released on January 12. It has earned the Number One spot on the Official Charts and as well as the top spot on the Official UK R&B albums chart.

In a three-star review of their second album ‘Lap 5’, NME wrote: “The Lewisham collective are truly in their stride when they can blend the more traditional hip-hop styles with suave melodies,” adding, “while this record as a whole doesn’t quite hit the heights of their mixtapes, their speedy work-rate ensures that the magic will be felt again soon enough.”

Advertisement

In other news, the duo are set to play three straight nights at the O2 Arena on February 4, 5 and 6. Tickets for all of the shows are available here.