D12 announce 20th anniversary UK tour

D12 have announced a UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their second and final studio album ‘D12 World’.

Kicking off in December, the Detroit hip-hop collective will make their way across the Atlantic Ocean to play the O2 Ritz in Manchester on the 6th. From there, D12 will then make stops in Birmingham, London, Bristol and Cardiff. The final show of the tour will take place on December 12 in Southampton.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 22 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Advertisement

D12 20th anniversary UK tour dates are:

DECEMBER

6 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

7 – Birmingham, XOYO

8 – London, Electric Ballroom

9 – Bristol, SWX

11 – Cardiff, Tramshed

12 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

D12 was formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1996 by rapper Proof, who invited other local rappers to be part of a collective. This included Bizarre, Da Brigade members Mr. Porter, Kuniva and Bugz. In 1999, Bugz was killed which led to Eminem volunteer as a replacement for Bugz. His last request was for rapper Swifty McVay to join the group.

The collective have only released two albums. Signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, their debut, ‘Devil’s Night’ was a commerical success, reaching the Number One spot on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album had 372,000 sales in its first week.

2004’s ‘D12 World’, which turns 20 next year, also scored the Number One spot on the US Billboard 200 chart with 544,000 copies being sold in the US in its first week. The album is home to the track and lead single ‘My Band’ which was commercially successful as well.

‘My Band’ reached the top spot in Australia and on the US Rhythmic Top 40, the Top 5 in the UK and Germany, and Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the group’s most successful songs to date.