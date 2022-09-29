D12’s Bizarre has reflected on Eminem’s intense worth ethic, sharing that the rapper could keep them in the recording booth for six hours at a time.

Speaking during a recent interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast the Detroit rapper recalled his experience working with Eminem, who released 2001 album ‘Devil’s Night’ and 2004’s ‘D12 World’ with the group.

“It was a lot of work, man. I think we had fun after the studio,” he said. “Being in the studio with Em, man, sometimes you might be in the booth for five, six hours doing one verse over. He was on yo ass.”

He continued: “I remember one time he got so sick with it, man, I went home and he wanted me to do some ad-libs over. I guess he couldn’t wait ’til I came back – the next day, he had did them for me. He sounded just like me, my voice. I was like, ‘Bro, you are sick’.”

Bizarre also shared the advice that the rapper gave him to help with the writing process.

“He said, ‘Sometimes just go over the verses over and over again when you take it home, and ask yourself: Did I say the dopest line right here? Could I have said something better right here? And if you think you coulda, change it,’” he said.

“But I never listened to him,” he laughed. “I was like, ‘Fuck that, I’m going back to the hotel.’”

Meanwhile, Eminem opened up earlier this month about his previous struggles with addiction in a personal essay.

In the piece penned for XXL, the rapper discussed the way that “everything changed” after he signed with Interscope and released his second studio album, 1999’s ‘The Slim Shady LP’.

He also detailed how after he first relocated to Los Angeles, he and friends would go to Tijuana, Mexico to purchase drugs such as Vicodin.

“The last time we went, we’re second in line and this dude in front of us starts arguing with the guy in Customs, and they fuckin’ throw him down on the ground and start pulling pills out his pockets and shit,” Em recalled.

“We were scared shitless, but we got through. And when I say we had the motherlode. Our pants were frickin’ stuffed with pills. I don’t know how many we had.”

He also recalled how he didn’t think he had a problem at that stage. “I just really, really liked drugs. As I started making a little money, I could buy more of them,” he said.

“I didn’t take anything hard until I got famous,” Em explains. “I was experimenting. I hadn’t found a drug of choice. Back then you went on tour and people were just giving you free drugs. I managed it for a little while. And then, it just became, I like this shit too much and I don’t know how to stop.”

Eminem performed as part of the massive rap and R&B line-up at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, along with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.