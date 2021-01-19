D12’s Bizarre hospitalised after suffering mini-stroke

D12’s Bizarre has been hospitalised after suffering a mini-stroke.

The rapper, who rose to fame as part of Eminem‘s hip-hop collective, asked fans on Instagram to keep him in their prayers, before his manager subsequently confirmed he had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) – which is commonly referred to as a mini-stroke.

“Morning.. this [is] bizarre manager just giving u guys a update,” he captioned a photo of the rapper lying in hospital.

“Bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021.”

While the cause of the mini-stroke is yet to confirmed, the 44-year-old previously opened up on how his weight struggles were affecting his health.

“I was always a little guy who had asthma all the way up until I was like maybe 14,” he previously told HipHopDX.

“Then I had a doctor had put me on steroids for the asthma. That kind of made me gain weight. But through my adult years, I’ve basically been through the same thing that you’ve been talking about up or down, you know what I’m saying?

“Doing good, lost 20 pounds. Then you relapse or give yourself a cheat day and your cheat day turns into three days and then two weeks. It’s like an ongoing battle, you know what I’m saying?”

During Bizarre’s time with D-12, the band released the albums ‘Devil’s Night’ and ‘D12 World’ – scoring international hits such as ‘Purple Pills’ and ‘My Band’.

His last album came in 2019’s ‘Rufus’ – a title taken from his own name, Rufus Johnson.

Eminem announced D12’s split in 2018, confirming in the ‘Kamikaze’ song ‘Stepping Stone’ that the fatal shooting of bandmate Proof in 2016 had signalled their end.

“Cause the truth is, the moment that Proof died, so did the group”, Eminem rapped on the track.