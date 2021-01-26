D12’s Bizarre released from hospital, heads straight to studio

D12‘s Bizarre has returned home from hospital after suffering a mini-stroke earlier this month.

On January 18, Bizarre’s manager shared an update on the rapper’s health in a since-deleted post, explaining that the D12 member, who rose to fame as part of Eminem‘s rap collective, had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) – which is commonly referred to as a mini-stroke.

“Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update,” he captioned a photo of Bizarre laying on a gurney. “Bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021.”

On Sunday (January 24), less than a week after being hospitalised, Bizarre shared an Instagram photo of himself posted up at the studio and thanked his fans for their support.

“I’m back … thanks for all love y’all,” he captioned the post. “Back in the studio doing what I love to do I Heizenburr Dm for features.”

During Bizarre’s time with D12, the band released the albums ‘Devil’s Night’ and ‘D12 World’ – scoring international hits such as ‘Purple Pills’ and ‘My Band’. His last solo album was 2019’s ‘Rufus’ – a title taken from his own name, Rufus Johnson.

Eminem announced D12’s split in 2018, confirming on the ‘Kamikaze’ song ‘Stepping Stone’ that the fatal shooting of bandmate Proof in 2016 signalled the end of the group. “Cause the truth is, the moment that Proof died, so did the group”, Eminem rapped on the track.

