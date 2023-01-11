d4vd announces run of debut live shows including London date

Rising US singer-songwriter d4vd has announced his debut run of headline shows – find all the details below.

The 17-year-old artist, who hails from Houston, Texas, appears on this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging artists for 2023.

Best known for last year’s viral TikTok hit ‘Romantic Homicide’, d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) confirmed yesterday (January 10) that he’ll bit hitting the road for the first time next month.

The stint is due to kick off at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston on February 17 ahead of a concert at The Echo in Los Angeles (February 17).

d4vd will then head to the UK for a gig at The Lower Third in London (February 28) before returning to the US to play at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York on March 3.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (January 13) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here (London) and here (US). Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale by signing up here.

THE ROOT OF IT ALL TOUR!! First of many in Houston, L.A, London and New York. Pre-sale tickets live tomorrow and official tickets on Friday!! Can’t wait to see you all ❤️ (pre-sale code signup in bio) pic.twitter.com/2pECPZwuwB — d4vd (@d4vddd) January 10, 2023

d4vd will play:

FEBRUARY

17 – White Oak Music Hall (upstairs), Houston, TX

21 – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA

28 – The Lower Third, London, UK

MARCH

03 – Baby’s All Right, New York, NY

Last year’s ‘Romantic Homicide’ landed at Number 33 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and Number 22 on the UK Singles Chart.

During an interview with NME in September 2022, d4vd spoke about the response to the track and why he thinks it connected with so many people.

“I’ve had small moments like this before with songs on SoundCloud, but to have a song take off the way it did and have it be as natural as it did without me pushing it in somebody’s face for a straight week is actually amazing,” he said.

“And the fact that people resonated with the music… it kind of promoted itself.”

d4vd continued: “I think it’s so simple. [The song] is relatable in a way; it’s not crazy with the vocals, it only has two layers of background vocals for the harmonisation.

“It’s just a track that you don’t have to think too much about to listen to, you can easily connect to what’s being said because I’m not over-saturating the sound, and it’s just the feeling that anybody could have made that song.”