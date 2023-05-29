Listen to d4vd’s tour-themed playlist to accompany the launch of NME’s The Cover

d4vd has shared an exclusive playlist to accompany the launch of NME’s The Cover.

The Houston-based artist stars on this week’s cover (May 29) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with d4vd can be read here.

To celebrate, d4vd has curated a ‘songs for tour’ playlist, featuring songs from Holly Humberstone, The Japanese House, Clairo, Billie Eilish and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Advertisement

d4vd released his debut project ‘Petals To Thorns’ last week (May 26), and will undertake a run of shows in the UK, Europe, US and beyond for the upcoming months. In a four-star review of his London show in March, NME said that even “without extensive performing experience his confidence, which transmutes into vocal runs, is remarkable”.

In this week’s The Cover interview, d4vd discusses his journey from DIY innovator to being signed to Darkroom, home to both Billie Eilish and Holly Humberstone. He began making music at home to soundtrack his Fortnite compilation videos and found further success on the BandLab app.

“I didn’t know how to build instrumentals, but I knew how to use my voice so I used that to my advantage,” he tells NME. “I would verbalise a guitar sound and then I could make it sound like a guitar. The drums I made with pencil taps on the wall. There’s not one person that feels like they can’t express themselves through music, because it’s a universal language.”

Read the full The Cover story with d4vd here.