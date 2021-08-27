DaBaby addresses being cancelled at Kanye West’s latest ‘DONDA’ event

DaBaby has addressed being “cancelled” in a new song that was played during Kanye West’s latest ‘DONDA’ listening event in Chicago last night (August 26).

DaBaby appeared alongside West and Marilyn Manson on a structure West built in the centre of Soldier Field stadium. When photos of the construction of the structure circulated online before the event, many noted its resemblance to West’s childhood home.

DaBaby, who was wearing a face mask during his appearance, could be seen on the structure while the ‘DONDA’ song ‘Jail’ played.

The rapper has a new guest verse on the song in question, which seems to be a different version from the track that was played during West’s two previous listening events for the album, which initially featured Jay-Z.

During the verse, DaBaby addresses the recent controversy surrounding the homophobic comments he made while at Rolling Loud festival. His on-stage remarks were widely condemned and led to his appearances at numerous festivals being cancelled.

“I said one thing they ain’t like and… they threw me out like garbage,” DaBaby raps on ‘Jail’.

It is unclear whether Manson has any creative involvement with ‘DONDA’ at this time, but the appearance of both Manson and DaBaby at the Chicago ‘DONDA’ event last night has sparked a backlash online.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple women since his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, and other women, publicly made allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him in February. Manson has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”. He was dropped from his label Loma Vista shortly after.

Since then, it’s been reported that Manson is facing four different sexual assault lawsuits, the latest one filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline last month.

The latest development came last month, as Manson dismissed allegations of sexual assault and abuse made by actress Esme Blanco, who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles. He labelled the allegations as “untrue, meritless” and part of a “coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs”.

At time of writing, ‘DONDA’ has not been released. It had been expected to drop after the first listening event last month, and again after the second, though it never materialised.

Kanye West’s manager, Bu Thiam, recently said that the album would drop at some point following the conclusion of the Chicago event. The album’s page on Apple Music lists a new release date of September 3.