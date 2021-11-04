DaBaby has announced his first tour since he courted controversy for making homophobic comments onstage earlier this year.

The Ohio rapper performed at Rolling Loud Miami back in July, where he told the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

DaBaby faced widespread backlash, with several festivals dropping him from their line-ups including Governors Ball in New York and Lollapalooza.

Now, the rapper has announced a string of US dates presented by Rolling Loud. “The show you thought you’d never see again,” he captioned the official tour poster. You can see the image below.

Concerts will take place in Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles and other cities between this month and February 2022.

In August, 11 organisations in HIV and AIDS prevention, education and treatment penned an open letter to DaBaby requesting a private meeting to address his controversial comments.

The artist subsequently participated in a call with groups including GLAAD, Black AIDS Institute, National Minority AIDS Council and the Southern AIDS Coalition.

He is said to have “apologised for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV” and “received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”

Last week saw DaBaby appear as a special guest during 50 Cent’s Rolling Loud show in New York. Fifty had previously defended the rapper, saying that he would “bounce back” from the scandal.

“Remember, they tried to cancel Chris Brown five or six times,” he added.