DaBaby announces new release ‘Blame It On Baby’ arriving this week

DaBaby has posted a teasing statement on social media about a new record, ‘Blame It On Baby’, as well as revealing its imminent release date.

In a tweet posted yesterday (April 13), the North Carolina rapper – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – simply wrote “THIS FRIDAY!” accompanied by a CD emoji. A new message posted this afternoon confirmed the title will be ‘Blame It On Baby’. See both tweets below.

THIS FRIDAY! 🤫💿 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 13, 2020

"BLAME IT ON BABY"

THIS FRIDAY MF! pic.twitter.com/lJvVq4XuUg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 14, 2020

Although it’s unclear at this stage whether that will take the form of a new single, album or mixtape, DaBaby appears to have shared some official artwork for the release, pictured above. Coupled with the CD emoji, lots of fans are convinced that another new album is on the way.

DaBaby released 13 mixtapes over the course of 4 years and is now dropping albums at a rate of one every 6 months. Talk about work ethic. — The Steve Irwin of Bad Takes (@TopherPatt) April 14, 2020

Dababy dropping a whole album Friday let’s fucking go — Manny Martinez (@MannyJM4) April 14, 2020

DaBaby’s new album #BlameItOnBaby drops this Friday. Not even a pandemic can stop him from being great 💯 — Wash Ya Hands 😷✍🏽 (@_tonyMC) April 14, 2020

Several social media users pointed out the artist’s prolific record of late – after only releasing his debut album ‘Baby On Baby’ in March 2019, DaBaby followed up with his second LP ‘Kirk’ six months later.

Last month (March 11), the woman who was allegedly slapped by DaBaby during a club appearance said that his subsequent apology for the incident was insincere.

The rapper was making his way through a crowd ahead of a performance in Tampa, Florida on March 7 when he was caught on camera striking a woman in the face.

Following the incident, DaBaby said he “sincerely apologised” for his actions, and claimed that he didn’t see who he had struck as his view was obstructed by a bright camera light being shone in his face by a fan.