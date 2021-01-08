DaBaby arrested for allegedly carrying loaded handgun

DaBaby was arrested yesterday (January 7) after police reportedly found a loaded and concealed handgun in his possession.

The ‘Rockstar’ rapper, 29, was carrying a 9mm inside his car, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to CBSLA.

Police told the station that they were called to the area at around 4.30PM, after receiving reports of a man on Rodeo Drive who was carrying a weapon in his waistband while walking with friends.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the rapper – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – being apprehended by police after leaving high end fashion store Moncler in a black SUV. It is believed that Kirk was subsequently handcuffed by police.



All four men were detained, but it is thought that DaBaby was the only one arrested.

The incident comes days after the rapper faced criticism online over a forthcoming song with Tory Lanez, who is currently facing charges in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last July.

Earlier this week, Lanez teased the release of a new song in collaboration with DaBaby on Instagram, along with the hashtag #2021Umbrella. A release date for the untitled track was not confirmed.

DaBaby – who had previously collaborated with Megan on her songs ‘Cry Baby’ and ‘Cash Shit’ – faced online backlash for working with Lanez. The latter was charged with felony assault in relation to a shooting incident that allegedly involved Megan.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November, and is due back in court this month.