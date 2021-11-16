DaBaby calls police to remove his baby’s mother from his home

DaBaby called the police to remove his baby’s mother from his home following a disagreement over the weekend.

On Sunday (November 14) the rapper got into an argument with singer and rapper DaniLeigh – the mother of his youngest child – that was streamed on Instagram Live.

According to a lengthy statement shared by DaBaby after the argument was broadcast, he explained that he called the police to “swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display moments ago”.

“This last hour has been documented for my safety and business. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one [of] them fatal love attraction type girls,” he continued. “But I knew to keep it together… End of the day no big deal I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed.”

According to a statement shared by DaniLeigh, she and DaBaby had been living together for the past three months, since their daughter was born, but “tonight he wanna come into the room talking ‘bout ‘I need to go’. Don’t matter where. I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out [of] her home at three months.”

According to Rolling Stone, a rep from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that around 11:59 pm local time, officers responded to a domestic assault call. Upon arrival, DaBaby said he had been assaulted by Dani and was referred to the Magistrates Office to pursue charges.

On Monday morning (November 15) DaBaby returned to Instagram to talk about the situation further, before another argument broke out between him and DaniLeigh.

Local police once again confirmed to Rolling Stone that officers responded to a separate incident on November 15 at around 9:35am where DaBaby claimed DaniLeigh had assaulted him.

“As a result of the investigation, [DaniLeigh] was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge her with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on November 14.”

NME has reached out to DaBaby and DaniLeigh for comment.

Following the very public incident, Summer Walker shared her support for Danileigh.