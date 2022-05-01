DaBaby charged with felony battery for alleged attack on rental property owner

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery for an alleged attack on the owner of a rental property he was using to shoot a music video.

Gary Pagar claims he was physically assaulted when he tried to stop the rapper’s entourage from shooting the video on his Los Angeles property in December last year.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred when DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) and his team were renting out a mansion managed by Pagar, who says he was told Kirk and his friends would only be using the property for vacation purposes.

Advertisement

Pagar has claimed that the rapper’s management team agreed to a 12-guest limit as outlined in the property’s rental agreement, but at one point during their week-long stay, Pagar said he noticed more than a dozen people were inside the house.

On December 2, Pagar said he stopped by the property and found in the region of 40 people on site, including a film crew who appeared to be shooting a music video for ‘Play U Lay’, a track by DaBaby’s artist Stunna4Vegas.

Pagar then claims that after he approached Kirk to try and shut down the shoot, someone in the rapper’s crew attacked the property owner. Although Kirk allegedly ordered the crew member to stop, Pagar alleges that Kirk then punched him in the face, knocking out a tooth.

Pagar filed a lawsuit against Kirk in February, which claims that he suffered serious injuries from the attack. Another member of the rapper’s team, Thankgod Awute, has also been charged with felony robbery.

DaBaby took to Twitter to respond to Pagar’s claims, writing: “Y’all keep beliving [sic] these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree.”

Y’all keep beliving these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree. ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/miO6daOyQZ — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 30, 2022

Advertisement

This is the latest in a long line of legal woes the rapper has been involved in over the last year.

Last week, Rolling Stone obtained security footage of a 2018 incident where Kirk shot and killed a man named Jaylin Craig at a Charlotte-area Walmart, which the rapper has consistently claimed was in self-defence.

The newly published security footage shows the lead-up to the shooting and its aftermath and appears to potentially contradict the rapper’s version of events.

He was then involved in another violent altercation last month, this time between himself and Charlotte rapper Wisdom, a recent signee to Kirk’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment roster.

That same month, a shooting took place at DaBaby’s home in North Carolina, leaving one person injured. While the shooter and the victim have not been named, a spokesperson from the Troutman Police Department said it was an “isolated incident” and that there was no further threat to the community.

In February, the brother of singer/rapper DaniLeigh sued DaBaby over an alleged unprovoked physical attack on him at a bowling alley in Los Angeles.