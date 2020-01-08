DaBaby cleared over alleged involvement in Texas airport brawl

DaBaby will not be charged following accusations that he was involved in a fight at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in December.

A warrant for the arrest of the North Carolina rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, was issued in Texas last month following the brawl, and after he was arrested for a separate incident in Miami last week, DaBaby was held in custody for two days due to the outstanding warrant.

TMZ reports that prosecutors in Texas have now chosen not to file charges against DaBaby over the airport incident.

The outlet claims that the rapper’s lawyer Michael Heiskell presented video evidence to the Tarrant County D.A. earlier this week showing that DaBaby didn’t take part in the fight.

While DaBaby has been cleared for his involvement in that incident, he is expected to head to court to face a misdemeanour battery charge and possibly an additional charge for robbery over the Miami incident.

The arrest report states that the incident on January 2 began at the Novotel Miami Brickell, where DaBaby was staying. The rapper got into an argument with a local music promoter after he was reportedly underpaid for a scheduled performance at Cafe Iguana.

DaBaby then demanded the money as an argument broke out, when the rapper then allegedly punched a man who was with the music promoter.

The man who was punched alleged that one of the men who was with DaBaby then took his mobile phone, his bank card and $80 in cash.

Police arrested the rapper later in the evening at the hotel after the two men identified him to the authorities. The report adds that DaBaby denied involvement in the incident.